Navi Mumbai: NMMT introduces bus service connecting Taloja phase 1 to Kharghar station

Navi Mumbai: NMMT introduces bus service connecting Taloja phase 1 to Kharghar station

The route of the bus goes through D mart, Bageshri Society, Pethali village and other places on the way.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, October 03, 2022, 10:55 AM IST
article-image
NMMT bus | File
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) has introduced a new route to Taloja Phase one from Kharghar railway station. Started on October 1, the buses ply with a time difference of an hour.

Taloja is a developing node and in the last few years, it has seen a sharp rise in population. However, the transport is not yet effective in the region.

A large number of residents from the area travel to different places for work while many come there since Taloja is an industrial area and lack of transport inconveniences them.

Route of the bus

The route of the bus goes through D mart, Bageshri Society, Pethali village and other places on the way. The civic transport wing has appealed to citizens to use the new service.

NMMT runs a number of services out of civic jurisdiction and many of them are profitable. In fact, they generate more business than services that run within the city.

