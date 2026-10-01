Navi Mumbai: NMMT Conducts Cleanliness Drive At Bus Stations Under ‘Swachhata Hi Seva 2026’ Campaign

NMMT officials and employees cleared waste from passenger areas and public spaces across several Navi Mumbai transport facilities | X - @NMMConline

Navi Mumbai, October 1, 2026: With commuters and citizens using bus stations every day, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) on Thursday took up a cleanliness drive across its bus stations and adjoining public spaces as part of the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva 2026’ campaign.

Drive Covers Key Transport Hubs

The special drive, held from 8 am, covered Belapur railway station, Nerul bus station, Airoli bus station, Vashi railway station, Koparkhairane bus station, CBD bus station, Sarsole bus station, Vashi bus station, Vashi Sector 7 and Artist Village.

NMMT officials and employees cleared garbage and unwanted material from passenger areas, roadsides and other public spaces around the transport facilities. The participants also took a cleanliness pledge as part of the campaign to encourage citizens to take greater responsibility for keeping public spaces clean.

The NMMT Transport Committee chairman and members, along with officers and employees of the transport undertaking, participated in the drive.

Drive Conducted Under NMMT Guidance

The campaign was planned and implemented under the guidance of NMMT Transport Manager Umakant Jangle. Executive Engineer (Mechanical) Vivek Achalkar and Chief Traffic Officer Sunil Salunkhe were assigned supervisory and coordination responsibilities for the drive.

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The initiative is intended not only to improve cleanliness at bus stations and depots but also to create greater awareness among commuters about maintaining hygiene in public spaces. NMMT said similar cleanliness drives and awareness activities would continue at its facilities in the coming days.

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