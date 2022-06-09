Navi Mumbai: NMMC’s Morbe dam sufficient to meet demand for water for next 72 days

File Image

Residents living under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) do not need to worry as the Morbe Dam that supplies water to the city has sufficient water levels to meet the demand for water for the next 72 days. At present, the dam level is 71.56 meters while it was 72.16 meters last year. The total water level of the dam is 88 meters.

The dam had overflowed last year as the catchment area had received over 3600 mm of rainfall. The dam is located in Khalapur in the Raigad district. For the past two years, the Raigad district receives 3300 average rainfall.

While there have been complaints of inadequate water and muddy water supply in a few areas, the NMMC’s Morbe dam has sufficient water to meet the current demand. As per the data shared by the Morbe Dam official, the dam has enough water to meet the demand till August 19, 2022.

The total storage capacity of the Morbe Dam is 190.890 million cubic meters (MCM). As of June 8, the storage was 61.691 MCM, which is 32.31% of its total capacity. “The maximum water level of the dam is 88 meters. Currently, the water level is at 71.56 meters,” said an official from Morbe Dam.

Last year, the catchment area of the dam had received around 3700 mm of rainfall and it had overflown on September 28.

NMMC requires around 463 million liters (ML) of water per day and around 393 ML it gets from the Morbe dam and the remaining is supplied by Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC)

While NMMC receives 10 MLD water from MIDC, it supplies similar quantities to CIDCO administered areas along the pipeline route. However, the supply was not constant from MIDC and this resulted in the additional withdrawal of water from the dam. But due to proper planning, the civic body managed to supply without any major water cut.

The monsoon is expected to arrive in the city by the first or second week of June. The requirement to overflow the dam is 3250 mm of rainfall in the catchment area.