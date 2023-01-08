Navi Mumbai: NMMC's center spreads awareness about disability through puppet shows

Puppet show at NMMC school for awareness about disability. | Amit Srivastava

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation's (NMMC) ETC Disability Education, Training and Facilitation Center is being recognized at the national level as the only center in the country which is working tirelessly for the empowerment of all types of disabilities under one roof.

Efforts made to change attitude towards people with disability

Efforts are also being made to change the attitude of the common citizens towards the disabled, just like implementing various schemes for the welfare of the disabled through the ETC Centre. Various games and events are organised keeping in mind the interest of children. As part of it, an effort was made to create public awareness about the disabled through activities like puppet shows in celebration of World Disabled Day in the entire month of December.

Puppet shows used to spread awareness

Under this, public and private schools in the NMMC area were visited and educated about disability through puppet shows. Through this, the aim of children to get information about different types of disabilities and to create a sense of cooperation in the minds of children towards their disabled friends as well as other disabled people in society, it was seen that this activity has been successful by seeing the enthusiastic response given by the students in all the schools.

Street plays in various areas of NMMC

Similarly, street plays were organized for a month in various places in the NMMC area to create awareness about disability. Apart from this, Art and Craft workshops were organized for the differently abled students in the ETC Centre. Divyangs were trained in this modern art by conducting three workshops in 3 phases namely Stencils Print on Handkerchief, Mandala Art, and Pebble Art.

A large number of disabled children and their parents, representatives of organizations working for the welfare of the disabled, and people doing charitable work for the disabled participated in the walkathon activities organized on the World Day of Disability and awareness of the disabled was created.