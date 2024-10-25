Navi Mumbai: NMMC Urges Citizens to Celebrate 'Green Diwali' Amid Fireworks Restrictions

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: In the wake of upcoming festival of lights and fire crackers, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has urged everyone to celebrate a green-Diwali. The corporation has urged all businesses selling fireworks and citizens using them to note that, as per the Government of India notification number G.S.R. 682 (E) dated 05/10/1999, the production, sale, or use of fireworks that produce noise exceeding 125 dB (AI) is illegal.

The notification by the corporation further mentioned that according to directives from the Honorable Supreme Court, the use of fireworks containing components such as barium salts, lithium, arsenic, lead, and mercury is prohibited due to the toxic gases they produce, which are harmful to both animals and plants.

During the Diwali festival, the air quality index (AQI) has been observed to increase from an average of 91 to 212 due to pollution from toxic components released by fireworks, leading to respiratory issues for citizens.

As per the instructions in Public Interest Litigation No. 152/2015 from the Honorable High Court, firework sellers must implement the provisions of the Explosives Act of 1884 and the Explosives Rules of 2008. Fireworks vendors are prohibited from selling banned fireworks and may only sell permitted ones at locations designated by the municipal corporation after obtaining the necessary permissions.

In compliance with the National Green Tribunal’s order on 03/11/2023, and as per the High Court’s order in Public Interest Litigation No. 3/2023, citizens are allowed to use fireworks only between 7 PM and 10 PM, the notification said.

"All educational institutions must ensure strict adherence to these orders and educate students about the environmental harm caused by fireworks. The police administration will monitor compliance, and the municipal corporation's respective assistant commissioners will also verify the implementation of these directives," an officer from NMMC said.

Furthermore, measures, enforcement actions, and penal provisions related to the Public Interest Litigation filed by the High Court have been published on the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation's website (www.nmmc.gov.in). Citizens and stakeholders are urged to take this information seriously.

"Under the Maharashtra government’s 'My Vasundhara Campaign 5.0', 'swach survekshan 2024', and 'swach vaayu survekshan', a pollution-free, plastic-free, waste-free, and environmentally friendly (green festival) celebration is encouraged," NMMC commisioner Dr Kailash Shinde, said.

Citizens are urged to use clay lamps, avoid plastics, use paper or cloth sky lanterns, refrain from using fireworks, prefer cloth or paper bags over plastic, avoid using electric lights on trees, and utilize reusable items during festivities to ensure an eco-friendly and pollution-free Diwali, he further added.