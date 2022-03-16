Navi Mumbai: NMMC traces 84 suspected cases of tuberculosis

Under the Active Case Finding (ACF) of Tuberculosis programme, a national campaign, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) detected a total of 84 suspected patients of the total 3739 citizens investigated. The campaign that started on February 24 will conclude on March 30.

The sputum of the 84 suspected patients was examined free of cost and free X-rays were taken. The civic body will provide free treatment to the patients diagnosed with tuberculosis. In addition, Rs.500 will be deposited to the TB patient’s bank account directly till the completion of treatment.

The civic body has urged citizens to co-operate in the special active case finding campaign, being carried out on behalf of the civic body, and to provide factual information to the field staff if they notice any symptoms of tuberculosis.

Every year, March 24 is observed around the world as World Tuberculosis Day. This year, on the occasion of World Tuberculosis Day, the government is implementing various initiatives related to tuberculosis from February 24 to March 30, 2022. The "ACF SUNDAY" is one of them which means a special active TB research campaign on Sunday. The main objective of this initiative is to detect and treat TB patients as soon as possible.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 06:15 PM IST