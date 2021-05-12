Navi Mumbai: NMMC to start OPDs for patients with mucormycosis at three civic hospitals

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has decided to start an Outpatient Department (OPD) for mucormycosis at three civic hospitals after a few cases were reported in the city. Patients with fungal infections will be treated at the Vashi civic hospital.

Civic chief Abhijit Bangar held an urgent meeting after a few cases of mucormycosis were reported among COVID patients who have diabetes, kidney-related diseases or organ transplant and discussed in detail the measures to be taken in this regard.

Bangar directed the Health department to immediately start OPDs for mucormycosis in the three civic hospitals in Vashi, Nerul and Airoli. If a person is diagnosed with the disease, he or she will be treated at the Vashi civic hospital and supplementary medicines will be provided.