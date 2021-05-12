Navi Mumbai: NMMC to start OPDs for patients with mucormycosis at three civic hospitals

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has decided to start an Outpatient Department (OPD) for mucormycosis at three civic hospitals after a few cases were reported in the city. Patients with fungal infections will be treated at the Vashi civic hospital.
Civic chief Abhijit Bangar held an urgent meeting after a few cases of mucormycosis were reported among COVID patients who have diabetes, kidney-related diseases or organ transplant and discussed in detail the measures to be taken in this regard.
Bangar directed the Health department to immediately start OPDs for mucormycosis in the three civic hospitals in Vashi, Nerul and Airoli. If a person is diagnosed with the disease, he or she will be treated at the Vashi civic hospital and supplementary medicines will be provided.
Similarly, the dedicated call centre of NMMC will take the health status of diabetic patients and people with kidney-related diseases who have recovered from COVID infections for a period of 10 days to 6 weeks after recovery. “This will help to treat patients with symptoms of mucormycosis infection quickly,” said a senior civic official. Bangar also directed that immediate action should be taken regarding the tests and medication required for this disease.
During the meeting, a senior doctor said that treatment of patients with COVID requires the use of Remdesivir injection and steroids. This raises the blood sugar of the patient even if he is not diabetic. This proportion is also found to be very high in some patients in post-operative treatment. Therefore, some patients with diabetes or kidney disease or organ transplants are at risk of developing myocardial infarction.
In mucormycosis infection, the fungus grows in the sinuses. Since the patient’s immune system is already weakened due to COVID infection, the fungus grows rapidly and spreads to the eyes, throat, and brain. Runny nose, watery eyes, red eyes, swollen eyes, blurred vision, cheek pain or swelling, loose teeth are the primary symptoms of this disease. If the person feels symptoms, he should immediately consult an ear, nose and throat specialist. The doctor explained that regular use of the mask, frequent hand washing and hygiene are essential even after recovery from COVID.