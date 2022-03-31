Navi Mumbai: NMMC to hold series of programme to mark birth anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has scheduled several programmes as part of the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar under “Jagar 2022” starting from March 30. A number of events will be organised till April 14 with a grand function will be organised at the newly built Ambedkar Bhawan at sector 15 in Airoli.

On March 30, 2022, senior economist and thinker Dr. Sukhdev Thorat shared Babasaheb Ambedkar's views on economic development and their importance in the present-day scenario.

Similarly, On April 3, the Head of the Folk-Art Department of the University of Mumbai, Dr. Ganesh Chandanshive will give a lecture on 'Ambedkar Movement and Folk Art'. On April 5, senior thinker Dr. Raosaheb Kasbe will be available for an informative discussion on the 'Awakening Movement in India'.

On April 6, the Editor of Loksatta, Dr. Girish Kuber will speak on Babasaheb Ambedkar: Economist. On 7 April, the well-known author and the acclaimed writer of 'Chala Hawa Yeu Dya' Arvind Jagtap will speak on the topic 'Gosht Chhoti Dongraevadhi'.

On 10 Hari Narke will give a speech on his view on the philosophy of Dr. Ambedkar and Mahatma Phule. On 11 April, there will be an exhibition on selected paintings from a competition organized on the inspirational thoughts of Babasaheb Ambedkar. Selected paintings will be displayed at the Memorial Hall on April 14 to mark the anniversary. On April 13, youths will be interacting under the theme 'We read - you read too', underlining the importance of reading culture.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 11:59 AM IST