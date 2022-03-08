Navi Mumbai: NMMC to facilitate women achievers on International Women’s Day

As part of International Women’s Day celebrations, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has been organizing a number of activities since last week. On this occasion, a special programme will be held at Vishnudas Bhave Auditorium from 9.30 am onwards on March 8, where women who made remarkable achievements in different fields will be facilitated.

In addition, prizes will be distributed to the winners of various online competitions organized conducted in the last one on the occasion.

Well-known entrepreneur Minal Mohadikar will deliver a lecture, while international runner Lalita Babar will be the special guest. The Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar and other officials will also be present during the function.

The civic body held a special dialogue series from March 3 to March 7 online. Expert women lecturers in various fields guided through their lectures on various topics like Yoga and Diet, Mental Health, Child Adoption and Surrogacy, Opportunities for Women in Sports, Women’s Empowerment or Empowerment. The response to this online initiative was overwhelming.

Similarly, essay competition on ‘My Participation in City Cleaning’, individual singing competition, individual folk dance competition, rangoli competition on today’s progressive Indian woman, salad decoration competition, challenges facing 21st-century women were organised. The prize-giving ceremony of various competitions such as debate competition and our garden competition will also be held.

On this occasion, Jagar Stree Shakticha will present a colourful cultural programme with songs and dances.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 09:50 AM IST