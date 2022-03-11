Navi Mumbai: NMMC to create over 5000 temporary parking spaces for IPL matches

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will create around 5000 temporary parking spaces for Indian Premier League (IPL) matches starting from March 26 at Dr. D Y Patil stadium in Nerul. A total of 20 matches will be played at the venue.

Civic chief Abhijit Bangar held a meeting with civic officials on the preparation for IPL matches and directed them to work in coordination with the traffic department to designate parking spaces for IPL matches.

The Maharashtra government allowed only full-vaccinated spectators at 25 percent of stadium capacity for Indian Premier League matches, which are set to be held in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune from March 26. “Based on the estimate of spectators, there will be a requirement of parking spaces for at least 5000 vehicles,” said civic chief Bangar.

Out of the 20 matches to be played in Navi Mumbai, 16 matches will be played in the daylight while the remaining in floodlight. Bangar also instructed officials to arrange toilets near the parking area. “There should be proper illumination in the parking lot and that the premises should be cleaned immediately after the matches,” said Bangar. He added that Navi Mumbai city is known as a clean city and the visitors should experience this when they come to watch the matches.

Since the parking lots will be available at different places, the civic body will make available NMMT buses to help cricket fans reach the ticket counters of the stadium. In addition, the civic body will also display the parking lots and direction signs so that motorists do not face problems in searching. “The marking of the parking lot will be done in a manner that it does not fade as the tournament will continue for around two months,” said another senior civic official.

Navi Mumbai was also one of the venues for practice for participants of the Asian Women's Football Cup in the city held in February-March.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 06:39 PM IST