Navi Mumbai: NMMC conducts disaster management training for sanitation workers

NMMC starts disaster management training for sanitation workers |

Navi Mumbai: The city of Navi Mumbai continues to rise in cleanliness standards and this year, it secured the third cleanest city in the country. And, the civic body achieved the feat due to the major contributions of sanitation workers. Now, the civic body has decided to achieve the number one spot in the survey.

Now, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) as part of the preparation for the cleanliness survey 2023, and the Safaimitra (front workers) are being trained by the disaster management department to handle a situation like a fire or an earthquake.

On this occasion Deputy Commissioner of the Disaster Management Department Mr Mangala Malve, Medical Officer Dr. Kailas Gaikwad, Fire Officer Mr Purushottam Jadhav, Fire Station Officer Mr Arun Bhoir and other staff were present.

Under this training program, public awareness on disaster risk prevention i.e. fire, earthquake, and chemical disasters through audio tapes, guidance to overcome various disasters that occur in daily life, guidance on the online RTE admission system to ensure that children are not deprived of education, guidance on maternal and child safety scheme is being given them.

On the first day of the training, a total of 30 groups including 17 from the Belapur ward and 13 from the Nerul division were trained. Fire prevention measures, as well as medical officer Dr. Kailas Gaikwad Janani Shishu Suraksha Program as well as Education Extension Officer Sulabha Barghare gave information about the Right to Education and cleared their doubts while interacting with the attendees.