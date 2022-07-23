e-Paper Get App

Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees just 3 mm of rainfalls in last 24 hours

A maximum of 6.89 mm of rainfall was reported in the Nerul ward, followed by 4.6 mm of rainfall in the Koparkhairane ward.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, July 23, 2022, 11:01 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees just 3 mm of rainfalls in last 24 hours | Representative Image

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area received an average of 3.58 mm of rainfall from Friday at 8.30 to Saturday at 8.30 am. A maximum of 6.89 mm of rainfall was reported in the Nerul ward, followed by 4.6 mm of rainfall in the Koparkhairane ward.

As per the Disaster Management of CIDCO, there was no water logging on Friday. So far, the NMMC area has already received a total of 1635 mm of rainfall. Meanwhile, the good rainfall in the catchment areas of the dam has pushed the level up to 81.65 meters. On Friday, the catchment area saw 21 mm of rainfall and so far, a total of 1987 mm of rainfall has been received.

Rainfall details:

Digha-2.1 mm

Belapur-3.2 mm

Nerul- 6.8 mm

Airoli- 3.2 mm

Vashi- 1.6 mm

Koparkhairane – 4.6 mm

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: NMMC sees just 3 mm of rainfalls in last 24 hours

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai police issues cyber safety advisory, lists dos and donts

Mumbai police issues cyber safety advisory, lists dos and donts

Daily Horoscope for Sunday, July 24, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Sunday, July 24, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

'See you in court': Smriti tells Gandhis, after Congress alleges her 18-year-old daughter is running...

'See you in court': Smriti tells Gandhis, after Congress alleges her 18-year-old daughter is running...

Mumbai: Seven held in international stolen cell phone sale racket

Mumbai: Seven held in international stolen cell phone sale racket

WHO declares monkeypox a global health emergency, here's what it means

WHO declares monkeypox a global health emergency, here's what it means