Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees just 3 mm of rainfalls in last 24 hours

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area received an average of 3.58 mm of rainfall from Friday at 8.30 to Saturday at 8.30 am. A maximum of 6.89 mm of rainfall was reported in the Nerul ward, followed by 4.6 mm of rainfall in the Koparkhairane ward.

As per the Disaster Management of CIDCO, there was no water logging on Friday. So far, the NMMC area has already received a total of 1635 mm of rainfall. Meanwhile, the good rainfall in the catchment areas of the dam has pushed the level up to 81.65 meters. On Friday, the catchment area saw 21 mm of rainfall and so far, a total of 1987 mm of rainfall has been received.

Rainfall details:

Digha-2.1 mm

Belapur-3.2 mm

Nerul- 6.8 mm

Airoli- 3.2 mm

Vashi- 1.6 mm

Koparkhairane – 4.6 mm