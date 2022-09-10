Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees 55 fresh Covid cases on Sept 10

A healthcare worker collects a nasal swab sample of a man for the COVID-19 testing | File photo

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) saw 55 new Covid cases on September 10. There is a decreasing trend of new cases of Covid in the first ten days of September. The number of active cases have come down to 551 from 910 in comparison of last month whereas, 90 patients were discharged on September 10.

At present, 290 people are in home isolation, and the remaining are getting treatment at different hospitals in the city. On September 10, the civic body conducted 2174 RT PCR tests and 2453 Antigen tests. So far, the civic body has already conducted a total of 16,15,604 RT PCR and 23,48,713 antigen tests since the outbreak of the pandemic.