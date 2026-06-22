Navi Mumbai: NMMC Removes Illegal Morbe Pipeline Connection After Third Water Theft Detection In Panvel

NMMC officials removed an unauthorised connection from the Morbe Dam pipeline in Panvel following repeated instances of alleged water theft | X - @NMMConline

Navi Mumbai, June 22: After registering a criminal case over repeated tampering and water theft, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has removed an unauthorised water connection from its main Morbe Dam pipeline in Panvel taluka's Devad-Vichumbe area, where illegal water extraction was detected for the third time.

The operation to disconnect the illegal connection was carried out between 11.30 pm on June 19 and 8 am on June 20 under heavy police protection provided by Khandeshwar Police Station.

CCTV cameras have since been installed at the site, and officials have warned that any further attempts to tamper with the pipeline will invite stringent legal action.

A case was registered at Khandeshwar Police Station under Sections 303(2), 326(A), 125, 324 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Section 3(2)(c) of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984.

Illegal Connection Detected Repeatedly

According to NMMC, complaints had been received about unauthorised water extraction from the 2,050-mm-diameter underground pipeline that supplies water from Morbe Dam to Navi Mumbai. During an inspection, officials found an illegal 100-mm-diameter connection attached to the main pipeline.

The civic body first detected and disconnected the unauthorised connection in April 2025 and issued notices to the Devad and Vichumbe gram panchayats, seeking recovery of Rs 80.92 lakh towards unauthorised water consumption.

The connection was found to have been restored during pipeline repair work in January 2026. When NMMC attempted to remove it, officials reportedly faced resistance from local residents, preventing immediate action. Fresh notices were subsequently issued directing the gram panchayats to remove the connection and clear the penalty amount, but no action was taken.

With police assistance, the illegal connection was disconnected again on March 28, 2026. However, subsequent inspections revealed fresh tampering of the pipeline and continued unauthorised extraction of water from the same location.

Fresh Penalty And Warning Issued

Following the latest detection, NMMC assessed an additional penalty of Rs 1.17 crore for unauthorised water usage and informed the Raigad Zilla Parishad, seeking immediate intervention.

"Tampering with the main water pipeline, creating unauthorised connections and stealing water are serious and punishable offences. Such acts not only damage public property but can also adversely affect Navi Mumbai's water supply system and pose a threat to the city's water security," an NMMC official said.

Also Watch:

Municipal officials added that continuous surveillance would be maintained at the site and strict action would be taken against anyone found attempting to interfere with the city's critical water infrastructure.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/