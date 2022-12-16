e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: NMMC records single active case in city, no new cases reported in last 5 days

Navi Mumbai: NMMC records single active case in city, no new cases reported in last 5 days

As per the data shared by the civic body, 2 patients were discharged on December 15. Now, the only patient is getting treatment in home isolation.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Friday, December 16, 2022, 12:25 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Follow us on

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) did not see any new cases of Covid in the last five days and the number of active cases has come down to just 1.

As per the data shared by the civic body, 2 patients were discharged on December 15. Now, the only patient is getting treatment in home isolation.

So far, the civic body has already conducted a total of 17,12,527 RT PCR and 24,62,974 antigen tests since the outbreak of the pandemic.

So far, a total of 2057 people have died due to Covid infections. NMMC has closed its all Covid care centre as Covid cases are under control.

NMMC officials and the staff have took cleanliness and healthcare on complete priority. City wide cleanliness drives are conducted on warfoot basis. As a result, a steep decline in the covid infections is seen in the city.

The smart city is aiming to get rid off covid and also preparing measures amid measles outbreak.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Thane: Mumbai-bound traffic affected on Eastern Expressway after BMC van leaks diesel on Cadbury...

Thane: Mumbai-bound traffic affected on Eastern Expressway after BMC van leaks diesel on Cadbury...

Navi Mumbai: NMMC records single active case in city, no new cases reported in last 5 days

Navi Mumbai: NMMC records single active case in city, no new cases reported in last 5 days

Mumbai updates: City Metro lines 2A, 7 in last leg of trials

Mumbai updates: City Metro lines 2A, 7 in last leg of trials

Navi Mumbai: 'With Them For Them' youth social working group completes 100 weeks of mangrove...

Navi Mumbai: 'With Them For Them' youth social working group completes 100 weeks of mangrove...

Maharashtra honour killing: Jalna family drags minor girl from wedding 'mandap', kills & cremates to...

Maharashtra honour killing: Jalna family drags minor girl from wedding 'mandap', kills & cremates to...