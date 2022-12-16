Navi Mumbai: NMMC records single active case in city, no new cases reported in last 5 days

Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) did not see any new cases of Covid in the last five days and the number of active cases has come down to just 1.

As per the data shared by the civic body, 2 patients were discharged on December 15. Now, the only patient is getting treatment in home isolation.

So far, the civic body has already conducted a total of 17,12,527 RT PCR and 24,62,974 antigen tests since the outbreak of the pandemic.

So far, a total of 2057 people have died due to Covid infections. NMMC has closed its all Covid care centre as Covid cases are under control.

NMMC officials and the staff have took cleanliness and healthcare on complete priority. City wide cleanliness drives are conducted on warfoot basis. As a result, a steep decline in the covid infections is seen in the city.

The smart city is aiming to get rid off covid and also preparing measures amid measles outbreak.