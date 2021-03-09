Navi Mumbai: NMMC receives encouraging response to 21-day cleanliness challenge

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has received an encouraging response from citizens to “21 Days Challenge” on cleanliness. While the challenge will end on March 11, the civic chief appealed to citizens that they can still participate and make it successful.

As part of the cleanliness survey preparation, the NMMC started a “21 Days Challenge” wherein citizens are required to follow five important activities without failing continuously for 21 days, starting from February 19. The challenge of part of preparedness for the Cleanliness Survey 2021.

The initiative was started on February 19 and it will end on March 11, 2021. During the period, citizens are required to perform five daily cleanliness activities on a regular basis and upload their photos on NMMC’s Facebook page or Twitter handle @NMMConline or on the Instagram page.

A senior civic official said that they have received a good response from citizens as they are sharing a number of activities from cleanliness to being environment friendly.

The five activities include segregating of wet, dry, and household hazardous waste at source, converting the wet waste into compost at home using compost baskets, avoiding the use of banned plastics, implement 3Rs like reduce waste, reuse waste, recycle waste and selfie with the 'Clean Survey 2021' logo painted in various places across the city as part of beautification.

“These five actions are to be done daily for 21 days and photographs of these activities are to be uploaded daily on the Facebook and Instagram pages of NMMC with #21DAYCHALLENGE and #SWACHHNAVIMUMBAI,” said Bangar.

The civic body will award 20 marks on each activity’s photos uploaded with a total of 100 marks. In addition, some bonus action tasks will be given to the participating contestants over a period of one week.

The highest scorer in the 21-day Hygiene Challenge will be given a mobile phone 'iPhone 12 Mini' as a prize, besides more than 20 other attractive prizes. It will be given by Shankar Mahadevan at a ‘Musical Night'.

“It is believed that in order to get used to something, one has to do the same work continuously for 21 days. After 21 days, the body and brain get used to doing that thing,” said civic chief Abhijit Bangar. He added that in order to inculcate the habit of cleanliness in the citizens of Navi Mumbai by following the same thread, the civic body started this competitive innovative initiative called '21 Days Challenge' (# 21DaysChallenge).