NMMC officials hold fire safety week in Navi Mumbai

The Fire department of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) conducted a fire safety week from April 14 to April 20 at its Vashi Fire station.

During the week, fire safety awareness drills were conducted and visitors were briefed on how to respond during a fire.

Earlier, on April 14, NMMC commissioner Rajesh Narvekar paid tribute to firemen at the memorial pillar of the firemen.

As part of the fire safety week, for the first three days, from April 14, various equipment and safety materials of the fire brigade were exhibited at the Vashi fire station.

Citizens were present in large numbers

Hundreds of citizens visited this exhibition and gained knowledge by inspecting different types of equipment and materials of the fire brigade.

On the occasion of Fire Service Week, in order to create awareness of fire safety among the citizens, information on fire fighting, and precautions to be taken to control fires were given along with demonstrations in various departments of the Municipal Corporation area.

Mock drills along with demonstrations were conducted through 5 fire stations of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation at busy and important places in their respective divisions.

These include Inorbit Mall, Fortis Hospital, BRCA Bride Turbhe (Department of Atomic Energy), Seawood Mall, Alaknanda Society, Nerul Railway Station Premises, CBD Belapur Railway Station Premises, D Mart Seawood, NMMC School Sector 8 CBD Belapur, Mata Bal Hospital Belapur Gaon, Lions Mock drills were conducted with fire safety demonstration at various places like Hospital Sector 7 Koparkhairane, D Mart Sector 10 Airoli, Ojas Society Sector 20 Airoli, Little Angel Foundation Sector 14 Airoli, and at various institutions, societies, hospitals, railway stations, malls in different parts of the city.

