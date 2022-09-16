Navi Mumbai: NMMC observes Engineer's Day at civic headquarters

NMMC observes Engineer's Day at civic headquarters | FPJ

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation had organised a small celebation on account of National Engineer's Day on September 15 at their headquarters. The civic body chief Abhijit Bangar said that engineers have greatly contributed to the city's development and wished them for the occassion.

Bangar also remembered Bharat Ratna Sir M Visvesvaraya and said that every engineer should work with distinction.

"If an error is pointed out in our work, the engineering department is at the forefront in taking prompt action on it," said Bangar expressing that all departments should follow the suit and show urgency to serving people better.

"Complacency about the work we do is the biggest danger and we should stay away from it,” he said.

City Engineer Sanjay Desai reviewed the works done by the engineering department of the Municipal Corporation and gave detailed information about the upcoming planned projects and facility works.

He said that it is a matter of pride that his work during the Covid period has been taken note of at the state and national level and that the quick action of grievance redressal has been taken note of by a reputable organization.