Navi Mumbai: NMMC Makes Treated Water Mandatory For Construction, Gardens And Stadiums To Conserve Drinking Water

NMMC has directed construction projects and institutions across Navi Mumbai to use treated water instead of potable water | X - @NMMConline

Navi Mumbai, July 16: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has made it mandatory for all construction projects, private gardens, stadiums and educational institutes to use treated water instead of potable water, as the civic body steps up water conservation measures despite the ongoing monsoon.

Treated Water Made Mandatory

Reviewing civic works on Wednesday, NMMC Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde said the Morbe Dam catchment has received 1,594.20 mm of rainfall so far this monsoon, with the reservoir level reaching 78.76 metres.

However, the usable water storage remains at only 40.62 per cent. Although the city witnessed heavy rainfall between July 1 and July 8, rainfall has since eased, making judicious use of water essential.

The Commissioner directed all developers to immediately stop using drinking water for construction and switch to treated water supplied by the civic body. He also made the use of treated water compulsory for private gardens, stadiums and educational institutes.

"Despite receiving good rainfall earlier this month, the usable water stock is still not at a comfortable level. Water conservation remains our priority. Under no circumstances should potable water be used for construction activities. Treated water must be used for construction, gardens, stadiums and institutes, and officials have been instructed to ensure strict implementation," said Dr Kailas Shinde, NMMC Commissioner.

Dr Shinde instructed the Town Planning and Engineering Departments, along with ward offices, to closely monitor construction sites and ensure compliance with the directive.

Focus On Monsoon Preparedness

During the review meeting attended by Additional Commissioner Dr Rahul Gethe, City Engineer Shirish Ardawad, Chief Accounts and Finance Officer Digvijay Chavan and other senior officials, the Commissioner also directed departments to actively promote the Centre's 'Catch the Rain' campaign by encouraging housing societies and residential colonies to adopt rainwater harvesting and groundwater recharge measures.

The Commissioner further ordered strict action against unauthorised constructions in accordance with court directions and called for structural audits of all hoardings across the city. Special squads will also be formed in both civic zones to remove unauthorised banners.

He asked officials to create awareness about the newly notified Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026, stressing that cleanliness requires active public participation beyond routine road sweeping.

Following recent heavy rains and strong winds that caused large-scale tree falls, Dr Shinde directed officials to expedite the removal of green waste by deploying additional manpower and to undertake scientific pruning of tree branches.

He also instructed departments to ensure that roads excavated for utility works are restored properly to prevent potholes during the monsoon, while directing builders to keep construction materials covered to curb air pollution.

Civic Departments Given Directions

The Commissioner further ordered a special drive to identify exposed electrical wires and ensure that MSEDCL and other utility agencies rectify hazardous installations. He also asked officials to closely monitor low-lying areas vulnerable to waterlogging during periods of heavy rainfall coinciding with high tide.

Also Watch:

The review meeting also covered progress on electoral roll revision, student scholarships, school audits, healthcare services, grievance redressal, public service delivery, employee promotions and retirement benefits, PM Gati Shakti projects, property tax and water charges, with directions issued to accelerate work across departments.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/