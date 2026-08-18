Navi Mumbai: NMMC Launches 6-Day Fogging Drive To Curb Malaria And Dengue Risk

NMMC teams are conducting phased fogging across Navi Mumbai while health officials raise awareness about mosquito-borne diseases | X - @NMMConline

Navi Mumbai, August 18, 2026: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has launched a six-day special fogging drive across the city to control the mosquito menace and prevent the spread of malaria and dengue, with the campaign being conducted from August 17 to 22.

The drive, being undertaken by the NMMC Health Department under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde, is being carried out in six groups covering multiple Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs).

Fogging personnel from four to five UPHCs are being deployed together to carry out chemical fogging across the entire jurisdiction of the respective centres.

The first phase was conducted on Monday in the areas covered by the CBD, Vashigaon and Digha UPHCs. The second phase will be conducted on Tuesday in Sector 48, Kukashet, Pawane and Ghansoli, followed by Karave, Nerul-2, Turbhe, Nosilnaka and Katkaripada on Wednesday.

Fogging Drive Schedule

Fogging will be carried out in Shiravane, Sanpada and Ilthanpada on Thursday, followed by Nerul-1, Juhugaon, Mahape and Chinchpada on Friday. The final phase will cover Indiranagar, Khairane, Rabada and Airoli on Saturday. Medical officers and health assistants of the respective UPHCs are supervising the campaign.

Meanwhile, the civic body also conducted malaria and dengue awareness camps at Shiva temples under 20 UPHCs on Monday, coinciding with Shravan Monday and the large gathering of devotees at temples.

Awareness Camps Draw 8,563 Devotees

A total of 8,563 devotees visited the 20 awareness camps, while 137 blood samples were collected.

During the camps, health officials demonstrated the breeding sites of Anopheles and Aedes mosquitoes and showed mosquito larvae to citizens. Residents were advised to cover water storage drums and tanks, clean and dry water containers once a week, and eliminate stagnant water from scrap materials, tyres, plastic sheets and tarpaulins.

Citizens were also urged to seek medical advice immediately if they develop a fever.

The NMMC has appealed to residents to eliminate mosquito-breeding sites in and around their homes, keep their surroundings clean and remove scrap material that can collect stagnant water.

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“Residents’ cooperation is essential along with the preventive measures being undertaken by the Health Department. Eliminating mosquito-breeding sites in and around homes and keeping the surroundings clean can help control malaria and dengue in Navi Mumbai,” said Mayor Sujata Suraj Patil and Municipal Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde in their appeal.

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