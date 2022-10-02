e-Paper Get App
Navi Mumbai: NMMC Labour Sena demands bonus for transport employees

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Sunday, October 02, 2022, 11:26 AM IST
article-image
NMMC building | File Photo
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) Employees Labour Sena has written a letter to the transport wing of the municipal corporation demanding a Diwali bonus to all employees including contract workers. They have demanded a minimum of Rs 30,000 as a Diwali bonus.

General Secretary of the organization Prakash Chikne has written to Yogesh Kuduskar, Transport Manager, requesting financial assistance to all cadres of staff officers, contract employees, employees on a lump sum, and employees on daily wages.

“They were badly hit during the COVID pandemic and subsequently inflation. A bonus will make their Diwali happier,” he said.

He has demanded that the civic chief should sanction a bonus grant equal to that of the officers/employees or a minimum of Rs.30,000.

“The Municipal Corporation is financially sound and it has made a large provision in the budget. Due to the hard work of the employees, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation is always showered with various awards at the state and central level”, added Prakash Chikne.

