Navi Mumbai: NMMC imposes fines of Rs 50,000 each on 3 restaurant-cum-bars flouting COVID-19 norms

The special squad of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has imposed fines of Rs 50,000 each, against three restaurant-cum-bars in Belapur and Koparkhairane for flouting COVID-19 guidelines by remaining open after 10 pm.

'Live It Up,' a restaurant-cum-bar at sector 19 D in Vashi, 'Mayur' restaurant cum bar in sector 5 in Koparkhairane and 'Bigg Boss Bar' at Sector 11 in CBD Belapur were raided on Sunday night and a fine of Rs 50,000 was imposed on each by a special vigilance squad. “Since this was their first violation, they were imposed Rs 50,000 fines. If they are found guilty the second time, their bar and restaurant will be closed for 7 days,” said a senior civic official. He added that if the violations continue, their establishment will be closed till the COVID-19 pandemic ends.

During Ganeshotsav , special vigilance squads took action against 404 citizens and establishments for violating COVID-19 rules and imposed fines worth Rs 2,72,600.

Since August 10, 2020, the special squads have imposed fines of Rs. 3,91,07,100 from citizens and establishments for violating COVID-19 norms in the city.

Although vaccinations in the satellite city are in full swing the civic body has advised citizens to strictly adhere to COVID-19 norms such as wearing masks, maintaining a safe distance and keeping hands clean, in order to to prevent a possible third wave of the pandemic.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 06:39 PM IST