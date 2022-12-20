Navi Mumbai: NMMC floats tender worth ₹8 crores to buy medicine for its hospitals

NMMC Headquarters | File

Navi Mumbai: After receiving flak for ignoring outpatient departments at civic-run hospitals, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has floated a tender worth Rs 8 crores to purchase medicines. The civic body will also purchase essential medical equipment for hospitals with an emphasis on updating medical services.

During the Covid period, the Municipal Health Department provided good quality facilities to Navi Mumbaikars. Though quality facilities saved many, the day-to-day medical facilities were somewhat neglected during that period. Medical facilities for small diseases were affected. There was a shortage of medicines at Vashi hospital. There is a shortage of medical equipment. However, the municipal administration has now decided to upgrade the facilities.

As a part of it, a tender to purchase medicines worth Rs 8 crores for the hospitals running in various wards have been floated. Similarly, necessary equipment for the pathology lab, and blood bank department will be purchased. The tender process has also been started for that.