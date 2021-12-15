Navi Mumbai: NMMC fines two marriage halls for violation of COVID-19 norms

The special squad of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) fined two marriage halls for violating Covid norms in Nerul. The squad collected Rs 50,000 each from the marriage venue as there were more guests present than the permitted numbers.

Amid the concern of the Omicron variant of Covid, apart from emphasizing on speedy completion of both doses of vaccination, the civic body is also checking violations across the city.

During surprise visits, the special squad found that there were more guests at Nerul Gymkhana and a marriage hall at Haware Mall at sector 21 in Nerul.

As per the Covid Prohibition Rules announced by the state government, 50 per cent of the capacity of the hall is allowed for the wedding ceremony in the closed hall and 25 per cent of the capacity of the open space for the wedding ceremony. However, at both marriage venues, more than the permitted number of guests were present.

Earlier this week, the civic body had imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the Seawoods Central mall for violation.

Published on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 06:25 PM IST