Navi Mumbai: NMMC facilitates COVID-19 warriors on World Health Day

Vashi: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) honoured Covid warriors on April 7 on the occasion of World Health Day in a special held at Vishnudas Bhave Auditorium in Vashi. While honouring the task Force members, medical officers, medical superintendents, nodal officers, junior medical staff among others, the civic chief, Abhijit Bangar expressed his gratitude to the various departments of the corporation, including various charitable organizations, people’s representatives and the media for their important contribution in this struggle.

“During the Covid period, everyone worked with a team spirit. With everyone’s cooperation, we were able to overcome the difficult period,” said Bangar.

He said that the situation in Navi Mumbai remained under control due to constant monitoring and careful planning with regards to tracing, testing and treatment.

“Special emphasis was given on testing to prevent the spread of the virus,” he said.

The civic body started its own state-of-the-art RT-PCR lab for speedy test report and tracing of close contact persons. Even with proper vaccination planning, NMMC became the first municipal corporation in the state to complete 100 per cent vaccination of both the doses of Covid 19 vaccine.

On this occasion Covid warriors of various departments, health centres, hospitals, RT PCR labs were presented with mementos and testimonials. Special importance was given to the third and fourth grade employees in each of these groups.

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 09:37 AM IST