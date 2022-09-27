Navi Mumbai: NMMC demolishes an under-construction structure in Bonkode, recovers Rs 25K penalty

The Anti-Encroachment department of the Koparkhairane ward of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) demolished an under-construction illegal structure sector 12 A in Bonkode village in Koparkhairane. The work of the ground floor plinth of the building was already completed without any permission from the civic body.

A notice was issued under section 54 of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966 on August 10 for the unauthorized construction and asked to remove themselves. However, despite the notice being served, they did not remove the unauthorized construction. Finally, the civic body carried out a demolition drive against the unauthorized construction.

The unauthorized construction was removed by Koparkhairane ward in the presence of police officials with the help of one 9 labourers and other machinery. The civic body also collected Rs 25,000 fines as the cost of the demolition,