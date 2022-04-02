Navi Mumbai: NMMC collects Rs 562 crores property tax, shortfall of 10%

Despite a number of measures from offering a rebate on interest for delayed payments to issuing notices to defaulters, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) could not meet the target of property tax collection during 2021-22. It collected a total of Rs 562 crores during the financial year.

However, the civic body is determined to meet the target of property tax collection for the financial year 2022-23. In the budget, the civic body has estimated to collect Rs 800 crores.

The civic body put a lot of efforts and in the last four days, it collected around Rs 92 crores.

In October 2021, the civic body launched the amnesty scheme to clear dues of property tax. The scheme continued till February 28. However, the civic body launched a special scheme from March 15 to March 31 to waive off interest after demands came from residents.

The civic body had even sent notices to 299 property tax holders to pay their pending taxes by March 31, 2022, or be ready to face action. Around Rs 22 crores property tax is pending with these 299 defaulters.

In the last two days, the civic body also used the drum beating to shame the tax evaders. The drummers beat drums in front of property holders who defaulted payment, and despite reminders did not turn up.

The civic body collects the majority of the part of its annual property tax from industries and commercial units. As the state government has already decided to waive off property tax of residential units upto 500 sq ft, the civic body is focusing on industrial units.

Now, the civic body will soon start a LIDAR survey of properties using drones and is expecting to increase the revenue through property taxes. “We are determined to collect Rs 800 crores during the financial year 2022-23," said NMMC chief.

