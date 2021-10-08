Navi Mumbai: NMMC chief Abhijit Bangar orders to complete Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Bhawan in Airoli by November 30

After missing several deadlines, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Bhawan in Airoli seems to be ready by end of November. The civic chief asked Abhijit Bangar ordered to complete all civil and interior works by November 30 so that it can be opened for public viewing by December 6, which is the death anniversary of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. Earlier, Urban Development and Public Works Minister and Thane District Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde had inspected the ongoing construction works of the Bhawan and directed civic officials to fasten the civil and other works.

Civic chief Bangar held a joint meeting with concerned civic officers, architects and contractors carrying out various works of the Bhawan and took a comprehensive review of the works.

He directed to complete the interior work within the stipulated time in such a way that the exterior of the Bhawan would be as attractive as the interior. He also asked that the auditorium should be equipped with a high-quality sound system and other facilities. “The Vipassana Center at the memorial is very important and there will be complete silence for meditation inside it,” said Bangar.

Almost 10 years ago, the foundation stone of the Bhawan at sector 15 in Airoli was laid. However, the work of the Bhawan stopped several times due to irregularities in the construction works and other reasons.

In 2016, the then civic chief Tukaram Mundhe had scrapped the placing of white marble stone upon the dome of the Bhawan which was costing the civic body Rs 20 crores. Mundhe had cited environmental issues with marble cladding and instead planned a painting of the dome. Even, the IIT report had stated that the creek surrounding was not suitable for marble cladding.

However, the decision did not go well with the political party. Later, the then-mayor Sudhakar Sonawane got approval for marble cladding in 2017.

Apart from a good sitting and study facility in the library, civic chief Bangar directed to make available of e-library keeping in view the current age of information technology and the interest of the new generation in e-book reading.

Bangar asked officials to ensure that by November 30, the Bhawan should be ready and it can be opened for public viewing on December 6, the Mahaparinirvan Diwas.

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 06:10 PM IST