Navi Mumbai: NMMC and PMC declare school holiday on July 14

Considering the present situation of heavy rainfall in the city, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has declared a holiday for all schools in its jurisdiction on July 14. All private and government-run primary, secondary and higher secondary schools will be closed on Thursday.

The education department of NMMC issued an order on July 13 evening regarding the decision. Meanwhile, the school management, headmasters or principals have been given authority to take a decision regarding declaring a holiday after July 14 if the present situation of rainfall does not improve. The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) issued a similar order on July 13.

Meanwhile, the NMMC area received 65.7 mm of rainfall till 7.30 pm on Wednesday. In addition, the civic jurisdiction witnessed two tree falls. The first one was reported at Nerul signal along the Palm Beach Road and another in Sai Baba Nagar in Rabale.

Similarly, tree falling incidents were reported from Kamothe and Panvel. In Panvel, a well-grown tree at the Middle-Class Class Housing Society fell in the afternoon. While no one was reported injured, a car was damaged. Later the fire brigade removed the tree with the help of locals. In Kamothe sectors 34 and 35, tree falling incidents were reported. However, no one was reported injured.