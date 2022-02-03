Navi Mumbai: NMMC and CIDCO remove over 150 illegal shanties in Koparkhairane

In a joint operation of City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) and Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), more than 150 illegal shanties were removed in Koparkhairane. The shanties were erected on the footpath and the civic body was trying to remove them for a long time.

The eviction drive was conducted in the presence of over 250 police personnel including senior officials. Around two years ago, a similar eviction drive had faced resistance from residents and many people were injured.

NMMC claimed that since these structures were constructed on the footpath and made of bamboo and plastic, there was no need to send a notice. On the contrary, residents of these shanties claimed that they were residing for the last 20 years and the matter is pending before the court.

The illegal shanties were erected at Dr. Ambedkar Nagar, near Koparkhairane Railway Station.

Khawjamia Patel, a local leader informed that people have been living here for 20 years and most of them belong to the Pardhi community (nomadic tribe). He also alleged that the civic body carried out the drive without serving any notice. “Many of them were residing since 2000, much before of 2011 SRA scheme and case is also pending before the court,” claimed Patel.

However, Prashant Gawde, the ward officer of Koparkharane said that since the encroachment was on the footpath, there was no need to serve a notice. “We had informed them to shift to another place two days in advance of the drive,” said Gawde.

While talking to the media, Vivek Pansare, deputy commissioner of police of zone 2 said that eviction was smooth as police personnel had already informed residents in advance. However, the Navi Mumbai police had arranged 50 officials and 200 constables to handle any untoward situation. CIDCO had provided manpower for the demolition drive.

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 08:03 PM IST