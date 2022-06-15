e-Paper Get App

Navi Mumbai: NMMC Airoli ward demolishes illegal under-construction structure in sector 1

The five-storied illegal under-construction structure that was demolished by the civic body was located in sector 1 near Shiv Colony in Airoli

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, June 15, 2022, 09:51 AM IST
Navi Mumbai: NMMC Airoli ward demolishes illegal under-construction structure in sector 1 | Photo: Representative Image

The Anti-Encroachment department of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has issued notices to 76 illegal structures in the city and asked them to remove the structures or the civic body will demolish them. An illegal ground plus five-storied under-construction structures were demolished by the civic administration.

The five-storied illegal under-construction structure that was demolished by the civic body was located in sector 1 near Shiv Colony in Airoli. The Airoli ward carried out the demolition drive on Tuesday.

According to a senior civic official, the illegal construction was going on without taking any permission from NMMC or the CIDCO. A total of 20 laborers were entrusted to demolish the illegal structures with the help of pocklain and JCB. A notice under section 54 of the MRTP Act was already given.

