Navi Mumbai: NMBA To Hold Hilsa Fish Festival On September 10

Fish | Representational Image

The love for fish among Bengalis is known and Hilsa Fish favourite of all fishes. For the first time, the Navi Mumbai Bengali Association (NMBA) is hosting the Hilsa Festival on September 10 at its own premises. The association NMBA invites all fish lovers to indulge in an unparalleled culinary journey that will treat visitors' taste buds to the unforgettable flavours of Illish or Hilsa prepared in a variety of ways.

The mouth-watering menu boasts dishes like rice, Hilsa cooked in Tel, Illish Aloo bharta, Daal, Aloo Bhaja, Kachushak Illish, Aam Kasundi Illish, Doi Illish Paturi, Illish Biriyani, Illisher Tok, and sweets from Nabadwip.

This food festival is a collaborative effort with the renowned Hangla Haneshel restaurant, known for its delectable dishes. Fish lovers can immerse themselves in an ocean of exquisite Hilsa cuisine, all while keeping their budget intact.

Visitors can enjoy dishes from 12:00 noon to 8:00 p.m on Sunday, 10th September. However, pre-booking and registration is mandatory with Rs 1900 per person. The last date for registration is September 7 and contact person: Biswajit Das at 8017125297 / 9681903997. The takeaway facility will also be available.

