 Navi Mumbai: NMBA To Hold Hilsa Fish Festival On September 10
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: NMBA To Hold Hilsa Fish Festival On September 10

Navi Mumbai: NMBA To Hold Hilsa Fish Festival On September 10

The association NMBA invites all fish lovers to indulge in an unparalleled culinary journey that will treat visitors' taste buds to the unforgettable flavours of Illish or Hilsa prepared in a variety of ways.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, September 04, 2023, 02:58 PM IST
article-image
Fish | Representational Image

The love for fish among Bengalis is known and Hilsa Fish favourite of all fishes. For the first time, the Navi Mumbai Bengali Association (NMBA) is hosting the Hilsa Festival on September 10 at its own premises. The association NMBA invites all fish lovers to indulge in an unparalleled culinary journey that will treat visitors' taste buds to the unforgettable flavours of Illish or Hilsa prepared in a variety of ways.

The mouth-watering menu boasts dishes like rice, Hilsa cooked in Tel, Illish Aloo bharta, Daal, Aloo Bhaja, Kachushak Illish, Aam Kasundi Illish, Doi Illish Paturi, Illish Biriyani, Illisher Tok, and sweets from Nabadwip.

This food festival is a collaborative effort with the renowned Hangla Haneshel restaurant, known for its delectable dishes. Fish lovers can immerse themselves in an ocean of exquisite Hilsa cuisine, all while keeping their budget intact.

Read Also
'Eating Fish Makes Eyes Beautiful As Aishwarya Rai's': Maharashtra Minister's Sexist Comment Sparks...
article-image

Visitors can enjoy dishes from 12:00 noon to 8:00 p.m on Sunday, 10th September. However, pre-booking and registration is mandatory with Rs 1900 per person. The last date for registration is September 7 and contact person: Biswajit Das at 8017125297 / 9681903997. The takeaway facility will also be available.

Read Also
Kailash Mansarovar: 44 people from Telangana stranded in Hilsa after being abandoned by travel...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Maratha Protesters Launch Fast-Unto-Death At Azad Maidan, Demand Resignation of...

Mumbai News: Maratha Protesters Launch Fast-Unto-Death At Azad Maidan, Demand Resignation of...

Mumbai: Legal Rights Observatory Sends Notice To Udhayanidhi Stalin For Alleged Remarks Against...

Mumbai: Legal Rights Observatory Sends Notice To Udhayanidhi Stalin For Alleged Remarks Against...

After INS Vikrant, Indian Navy Eyes For Another Indigenous Aircraft Carrier: Navy Chief

After INS Vikrant, Indian Navy Eyes For Another Indigenous Aircraft Carrier: Navy Chief

Mumbai News: Lodha Calls for Ban on Udayanidhi Stalin's Entry Over Remarks Against Sanatan Dharma

Mumbai News: Lodha Calls for Ban on Udayanidhi Stalin's Entry Over Remarks Against Sanatan Dharma

'I Apologise...': Maharashtra DCM Fadnavis Expresses Regret Over Jalna Lathicharge On Maratha...

'I Apologise...': Maharashtra DCM Fadnavis Expresses Regret Over Jalna Lathicharge On Maratha...