e-Paper Get App

Navi Mumbai: NIEPID conducts fortnight-long cleanliness drive

It also conducted a rally to create awareness regarding cleanliness, pesticide spraying, cleanliness in institutions, as well as tree plantation programmes.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Friday, August 05, 2022, 09:51 AM IST
article-image
File

In order to spread awareness on hygiene and cleanliness, the National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Intellectual Disabilities (NIEPID) Divyangjan centre in Navi Mumbai concluded a fortnight cleanliness drive from July 16 to July 29.

In addition, it also conducted a rally to create awareness regarding cleanliness, pesticide spraying, cleanliness in institutions, as well as tree plantation programmes. In this rally, all intellectually disabled children of the institution, parents, trainees, all teachers, employees and the officer in charge of the institution Dr. Ravi Prakash Singh participated.

On this occasion, intellectually disabled children and trainees also presented information related to cleanliness through a rangoli-making activity. The program was concluded by felicitating the sanitation workers and thanking them. The programme was carried out under the guidance of Dr. Ravi Prakash Singh. This program was organized by Gayatri Kavade and Suresh Bedke, teachers Sharmistha Ghosh and Karuna Maske, Santosh Shelar gave valuable support the program.

HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: NIEPID conducts fortnight-long cleanliness drive

RECENT STORIES

BJP hits back at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, asks 'do you have democracy in your Party?'

BJP hits back at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, asks 'do you have democracy in your Party?'

RBI hikes repo rate by 50 basis to cool inflation; highest since 2019

RBI hikes repo rate by 50 basis to cool inflation; highest since 2019

PM Narendra Modi holds meeting with top ministers

PM Narendra Modi holds meeting with top ministers

'Institutional monopoly' to 'death of democracy': Top 5 attacks by Rahul Gandhi on Modi government

'Institutional monopoly' to 'death of democracy': Top 5 attacks by Rahul Gandhi on Modi government

Mumbai updates: Thane to see 8-hours of water cut today

Mumbai updates: Thane to see 8-hours of water cut today