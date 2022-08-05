Navi Mumbai: NIEPID conducts fortnight-long cleanliness drive

File

In order to spread awareness on hygiene and cleanliness, the National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Intellectual Disabilities (NIEPID) Divyangjan centre in Navi Mumbai concluded a fortnight cleanliness drive from July 16 to July 29.

In addition, it also conducted a rally to create awareness regarding cleanliness, pesticide spraying, cleanliness in institutions, as well as tree plantation programmes. In this rally, all intellectually disabled children of the institution, parents, trainees, all teachers, employees and the officer in charge of the institution Dr. Ravi Prakash Singh participated.

On this occasion, intellectually disabled children and trainees also presented information related to cleanliness through a rangoli-making activity. The program was concluded by felicitating the sanitation workers and thanking them. The programme was carried out under the guidance of Dr. Ravi Prakash Singh. This program was organized by Gayatri Kavade and Suresh Bedke, teachers Sharmistha Ghosh and Karuna Maske, Santosh Shelar gave valuable support the program.