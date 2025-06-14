Navi Mumbai News: Ulwe Residents Raise Alarm Over Illegal Waste Dumping Opposite Housing Society, Demand CIDCO Action

CIDCO | File Image

Residents of Sky Oasis Co-operative Housing Society in Sector 9, Ulwe have raised serious concerns over alleged illegal solid waste dumping on an open plot located inside the Sewage Treatment Plant premises, directly opposite their residential complex. In a formal letter addressed to the Chief Health Officer of CIDCO, the society has urged the authorities to take immediate and stringent action to curb the menace.

According to the residents, the open ground under CIDCO’s jurisdiction has turned into an unauthorized dumping site where household garbage, hazardous materials, and even waste collection dumpers are being illegally parked. This has led to serious health, environmental, and civic issues for the families living nearby.

The residents highlighted several risks in their complaint:

Public Health Threat: The accumulation of rotting waste is attracting rodents, insects, and stray animals, posing a major health hazard, especially to children and senior citizens.

Environmental Damage: The unregulated dumping is causing soil and groundwater pollution, endangering the local ecosystem and violating environmental regulations.

Aesthetic Degradation: Heaps of garbage have marred the appearance of the locality, affecting property values and undermining the image of Navi Mumbai as a planned city.

Society representatives also expressed disappointment over CIDCO's lack of surveillance, signage, and penal action, which they claim has emboldened violators to continue these activities unchecked.

The residents have put forth a list of demands, including immediate removal of the dumped waste, installation of CCTV cameras and warning signboards, regular patrolling, and strict enforcement of solid waste management rules. They have also called for CIDCO to actively engage with local resident associations to monitor and maintain cleanliness in the area.

“This issue cannot be neglected any further. The health and safety of hundreds of families are at stake. CIDCO, being the land custodian, has a direct responsibility to resolve this crisis swiftly,” the society’s letter stated.

A copy of the complaint has also been submitted to the CIDCO office in Ulwe.