 Navi Mumbai News: Turbhe Ganpati Pada Residents Demand Urgent Action Over Rising Dust Pollution Due To Concrete Plants And Trucks
Residents of Ganpati Pada in Turbhe MIDC have raised serious concerns about increasing dust pollution in the area, alleging that the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has failed to take adequate action.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Saturday, November 29, 2025, 08:46 PM IST
article-image
Residents of Turbhe MIDC say unchecked concrete plants and trucks are causing severe dust pollution affecting nearby neighbourhoods | Representational Image

Residents are reported to have provided videos and photographs to civic authorities, urging the Municipal Commissioner to intervene immediately, citing children's health as a major concern.

Concrete Plants and Trucks Blamed for Unchecked Dust Spread

According to residents, concrete-mixing plants and trucks operating in the Turbhe MIDC zone are spilling concrete and causing dust to spread across nearby localities.

Locals allege that trucks dump material on the road round the clock, while plant operators do not sprinkle water to control dust, leading to severe air-quality issues.

Residents Say Civic Action Limited and Ineffective

Civic action is stated to remain limited to selective areas. “Concrete trucks operate freely, and no one questions them. Their arbitrary practices continue without any checks,” said a resident, Haji Shahanawaz Khan.

Also Watch:

Residents Urge Commissioner to Inspect Dust-Affected Stretch

The Municipal Commissioner has been asked to personally inspect the stretch from Turbhe Indiranagar to Turbhe Hanuman Nagar, which residents say remains heavily affected due to unchecked operations of concrete plants.

