 Navi Mumbai News: NSS Volunteers Organise Blood Donation Camp On National Youth Day 2026 At Belapur Station
Navi Mumbai News: NSS Volunteers Organise Blood Donation Camp On National Youth Day 2026 At Belapur Station

To mark National Youth Day, NSS volunteers from Saraswati College of Engineering organised a blood donation camp at Belapur railway station, collecting over 34 litres of blood through 69 donors to support patients in need and promote youth-led social service.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 08:12 PM IST
article-image
NSS volunteers from Saraswati College of Engineering organise a blood donation camp at Belapur railway station to mark National Youth Day | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, Jan 14: To mark National Youth Day, National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers from Saraswati College of Engineering, Kharghar, in collaboration with Jaslok Hospital, organised a blood donation camp at Belapur railway station on January 12.

Active participation by students and citizens

The camp, held from 9 am to 5 pm, saw active participation from students, faculty members and local citizens. A total of 69 donors voluntarily donated blood, resulting in the collection of over 34 litres, which will be used to support patients in need.

Medical protocols followed

The medical team from Jaslok Hospital ensured that all donation procedures were conducted safely and smoothly, adhering to prescribed medical protocols. NSS volunteers assisted by managing awareness desks, coordinating donor registration and providing support throughout the day.

Inspired by Swami Vivekananda’s ideals

The initiative was inspired by the ideals of Swami Vivekananda, whose birth anniversary is observed as National Youth Day. Organisers said the event aimed to promote the spirit of youth-led social service and encourage community participation in life-saving causes.

Commitment to social responsibility

College authorities stated that the successful drive reflects the institution’s commitment to social responsibility and highlights the role of youth in contributing positively to society.

