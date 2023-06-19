Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Holds Poetic Event To Create Awareness For Cleanliness

Representative Image | FPJ

In order to add a new perspective through art in the cleanliness drive, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will organise 'Swachhand Kavya Sangeet Sandhya'. The poetic event will be executed by Vaishno Vision, a cultural organization. The literary and musical evening aims to engage artists and create new enthusiasm among the audience towards cleanliness.

In the Swachh Survekshan 2023, NMMC, which has ranked third in the country and first in the state, is now aiming to secure first rank with the punchline 'Nishchay Kela, Number Pahila'.

Many famous poets to grace event

Renowned poets like Prof. Ashok Bagwe, Arun Mhatre, and Dr Mahesh Keluskar will be present at the 'Swachhand Kavya Sangeet Sandhya' event. On the occasion, the melodious music composed by Kaushal Inamdar for the Marathi pride song 'Labhale Amhas Bhagya Bolato Marathi' will also be performed.

“This event promises to be both entertaining and enlightening, providing a unique platform to celebrate the importance of cleanliness through artistic expression," says Rajesh Narvekar, the municipal commissioner. He added that he invites citizens to attend the 'Swachhand Kavya Sangeet Sandhya' event at Vishnudas Bhave Auditorium, Vashi, on the evening of 23rd June 2023 at 6:30 pm in large number.

