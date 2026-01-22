Navi Mumbai News: New Voter Registration Drive Held Successfully In Chirner Village

New Voter Registration Drive Held Successfully In Chirner Village | Representational Image I File

A new voter registration drive was successfully conducted in Chirner village of Uran taluka by the Department of Accounting and Finance of Changu Kana Thakur Arts, Commerce and Science College, New Panvel, operated by Janardan Bhagat Shikshan Prasarak Sanstha.

Social Responsibility Effort

The initiative was part of the college’s ongoing commitment to social responsibility and community development.

Campaign Details

The campaign was organised on January 17, 2026, between 10 am and 2 pm, and witnessed enthusiastic participation from villagers. Citizens were guided on new voter registration, corrections in voter ID cards, name inclusion, address changes, and the importance of participating in the democratic process.

Faculty and Student Support

The programme was led by Dr. Nilesh Koli, Head of the Accounting and Finance Department. Faculty members Manoj Supekar, Bhushan Bhoir, Reshma Keni, and Monika Bhalerav assisted villagers by providing information on required documents, application procedures, and verification processes. Students from the college also participated as volunteers, helping citizens through the registration process.

Local Leadership Participation

The event was attended by Chirner Sarpanch Bhaskar Mokal and Gram Panchayat member Sachin Ghabadi, who appreciated the collaborative efforts of the college and the Gram Panchayat in promoting democratic awareness. Senior citizen Damodar Keni played a key role in mobilising villagers, particularly senior citizens, women, and first-time voters.

Also Watch:

Registration Outcome

A total of 62 citizens were successfully registered as voters, with a notable turnout of first-time youth voters. Many villagers expressed the need for such awareness and registration initiatives to be conducted regularly.

Institutional Guidance

The drive was organised under the guidance of Ramsheth Thakur, Chairman of Janardan Bhagat Shikshan Prasarak Sanstha; S. T. Gadade, Secretary of the institution; and Dr. S. K. Patil, Principal of the college.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/