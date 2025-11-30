Navi Mumbai News: ISTAC Conference At MGM IHS Highlights Critical Role Of Golden Hour In Trauma Care

Over 650 medical professionals attended the ISTAC conference at MGM IHS Kamothe, focusing on Golden Hour trauma response | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, Nov 29: The 15th Annual Conference of the Indian Society of Trauma and Acute Care (ISTAC), hosted at the Mahatma Gandhi Mission Institute of Health Sciences (MGM IHS), Kamothe, centred on the critical importance of the ‘Golden Hour’ in saving trauma patients.

Held on 21–22 November, the conference brought together over 650 medical and paramedical professionals, reflecting Maharashtra’s growing focus on strengthening trauma-care systems.

Only Second Time Maharashtra Has Hosted ISTAC Meet

This was only the second time in 15 years that the ISTAC conference was held in Maharashtra, and the first time a deemed university institute—MGM IHS Kamothe—had the honour of hosting it.

“It is an honour to have got the chance to host the conference. Being from a military background, I understand the importance of dealing with military traumas, and we had insightful discussions about integrating military medical protocols with civilian requirements,” said Lt Gen Dr. Kuldip Salgotra (Retd), Hospital Director, MGM Hospital Kamothe.

Focus on Science, Skills and Spirit in Trauma Care

Dr. Vishwas Sathe, Organising Chairperson of Trauma 2025, Prof & Head of Anaesthesiology & In-charge of MGM Skills Lab, added that this was only the second instance of a hospital in Maharashtra hosting the conference.

He noted that the selection of MGM IHS marked a significant milestone for a deemed university institution. He mentioned that the conference focused on its core theme—Science, Skills and Spirit—to improve trauma care and outcomes in India.

Conference Inaugurated in Presence of Senior Officials and Experts

The conference was inaugurated in the presence of MGM Trust Chairman Kamalkishor Kadam, senior officials of MGM IHS, ISTAC members, Dr. Nitin Ambadekar from the Maharashtra Public Health Department, Lt Gen Pankaj Rao (Commandant AFMC Pune), MLA Prashant Thakur, and Deputy RTO Commissioner Tirupati Kakade.

Organised Under Guidance of MGM Leadership

It was conducted under the guidance of Vice Chancellor Dr. Shashank Dalvi, Medical Director & Trustee Dr. Sudhir Kadam, Dr. Amardeep Kadam, Dean Dr. G.S. Narshetty, and Prof & Head, Surgery & Skills Lab Director Dr. Sameer Kadam.

BHU Varanasi to Host Next ISTAC Conference in 2026

Dr. Kadam (Organising Chairperson) highlighted the conference’s national rotation. “Every four years AIIMS Delhi hosts the conference. Next year, as decided in the GBM after this conference, BHU Varanasi will be hosting the Trauma 2026 ISTAC Conference,” he said.

Experts Deliver Key Insights on Trauma Trends and ATLS

The event featured expert guidance from leading professionals including former AIIMS Delhi Director Dr. M.C. Mishra, trauma-care specialist Dr. Subodh Kumar, and ISTAC Secretary Dr. Sushma Sagar. Lt Gen Pankaj Rao of AFMC Pune presented an overview of global and Indian trauma trends and the integration of military capabilities for improving trauma response, while Dr. Mayur Narayanan from the American College of Surgeons delivered an in-depth session on Advanced Trauma Life Support (ATLS).

Workshops and Cultural Events Draw Strong Participation

Hands-on workshops, live demonstrations, and interactive training sessions drew overwhelming participation, while cultural performances showcased Mumbai’s traditions.

Golden Hour Remains Key to Saving Lives, Say Experts

Experts reiterated that rapid decision-making and coordinated care during the Golden Hour remain essential to reducing trauma-related deaths.

