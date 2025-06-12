Navi Mumbai News: DPS Lake Cleanup Drive On June 14 To Restore Ecosystem, Mobilise Citizens For Climate Action

DPS Flamingo Lake | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: A major cleanup drive has been planned at DPS Lake in Navi Mumbai on Saturday, June 14, 2025, with the aim of restoring the lake’s natural ecosystem and promoting environmental responsibility among citizens.

The initiative is jointly organized by D Y Patil University and DY Patil Climate Action Lab ( D -CAL), in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Navi Mumbai, NMMC, Swachh Survekshan 2024, and the Mangrove Foundation.

The drive will commence at 6:30 AM, inviting volunteers from across the city to join hands in removing waste and debris from the lake premises. Organizers hope that this effort will not only rejuvenate the lake but also inspire community-driven action for cleaner water bodies in the region.

All participants are requested to wear white t-shirts to maintain uniformity during the event. Safety gloves and masks will be provided on-site to ensure a secure and hygienic cleanup process.

Those interested in contributing to this environmental cause can register online through the provided link: ttps://forms.gle/Li8io3SuRiedHfK37.

"Through this collective effort, the organizers aim to emphasize the message: "Clean the Lake, Change the Future," urging citizens to take active steps in preserving Navi Mumbai’s precious water resource," said an organisor.