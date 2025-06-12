 Navi Mumbai News: DPS Lake Cleanup Drive On June 14 To Restore Ecosystem, Mobilise Citizens For Climate Action
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai News: DPS Lake Cleanup Drive On June 14 To Restore Ecosystem, Mobilise Citizens For Climate Action

Navi Mumbai News: DPS Lake Cleanup Drive On June 14 To Restore Ecosystem, Mobilise Citizens For Climate Action

A major cleanup drive has been planned at DPS Lake in Navi Mumbai on Saturday, June 14, 2025, with the aim of restoring the lake’s natural ecosystem and promoting environmental responsibility among citizens.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 05:40 PM IST
article-image
DPS Flamingo Lake | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: A major cleanup drive has been planned at DPS Lake in Navi Mumbai on Saturday, June 14, 2025, with the aim of restoring the lake’s natural ecosystem and promoting environmental responsibility among citizens.

The initiative is jointly organized by D Y Patil University and DY Patil Climate Action Lab ( D -CAL), in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Navi Mumbai, NMMC, Swachh Survekshan 2024, and the Mangrove Foundation.

The drive will commence at 6:30 AM, inviting volunteers from across the city to join hands in removing waste and debris from the lake premises. Organizers hope that this effort will not only rejuvenate the lake but also inspire community-driven action for cleaner water bodies in the region.

All participants are requested to wear white t-shirts to maintain uniformity during the event. Safety gloves and masks will be provided on-site to ensure a secure and hygienic cleanup process.

FPJ Shorts
IIT Bombay Study Finds Blood Droplet Cracks Can Reveal Volume, Impact Angle; Offers New Forensic Insights
IIT Bombay Study Finds Blood Droplet Cracks Can Reveal Volume, Impact Angle; Offers New Forensic Insights
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Shah Rukh Khan Is 'Heartbroken'; Writes, 'Prayers For The Victims, Their Families'
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Shah Rukh Khan Is 'Heartbroken'; Writes, 'Prayers For The Victims, Their Families'
Mumbai Crime: Security Guard Arrested For Sexually Abusing 3 Minor Girls In Parel Building; Case Registered Under POCSO Act
Mumbai Crime: Security Guard Arrested For Sexually Abusing 3 Minor Girls In Parel Building; Case Registered Under POCSO Act
IIT Bombay Launches Online E-Postgraduate Diploma In Integrated Circuits Design In Partnership With Simplilearn
IIT Bombay Launches Online E-Postgraduate Diploma In Integrated Circuits Design In Partnership With Simplilearn
Read Also
Navi Mumbai News: Environmentalists Hope For NRI Wetland Conservation Status After DPS Flamingo Lake...
article-image

Those interested in contributing to this environmental cause can register online through the provided link: ttps://forms.gle/Li8io3SuRiedHfK37.

"Through this collective effort, the organizers aim to emphasize the message: "Clean the Lake, Change the Future," urging citizens to take active steps in preserving Navi Mumbai’s precious water resource," said an organisor.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Crime: Security Guard Arrested For Sexually Abusing 3 Minor Girls In Parel Building; Case...

Mumbai Crime: Security Guard Arrested For Sexually Abusing 3 Minor Girls In Parel Building; Case...

Mumbai This Weekend: From Food Festivals To Art Workshops; Your Guide To Most Exciting Events In The...

Mumbai This Weekend: From Food Festivals To Art Workshops; Your Guide To Most Exciting Events In The...

Navi Mumbai: NMMC Loses ₹10 Lakh Monthly Due To Worker Attendance Scam At Facility No 89, Alleges...

Navi Mumbai: NMMC Loses ₹10 Lakh Monthly Due To Worker Attendance Scam At Facility No 89, Alleges...

Blind BMC Employee Falls On Railway Track At Ambernath Station, MSF Jawan Swiftly Rescues Him...

Blind BMC Employee Falls On Railway Track At Ambernath Station, MSF Jawan Swiftly Rescues Him...

VIDEO: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Launches 'Slum Rehabilitation Authority, Brihanmumbai'...

VIDEO: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Launches 'Slum Rehabilitation Authority, Brihanmumbai'...