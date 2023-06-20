Navi Mumbai News: 2 Bangladeshi Held For Living In India Lillegaly |

The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of Navi Mumbai police arrested two Bangladeshi nationals for residing in the country illegally last week. They were found living illegally for the past six months. They were identified as Himarul Anwar Sheikh, 35 and Aslam Momrej Sheikh, 21, and they were arrested from sector 20 in Nerul.

AHTU Received Tip Off

The AHTU received information that two Bangladeshi men were living illegally in the node. Based on the information, Senior Police Inspector of the unit Atul Aher and his team carried out a raid at Raghu Mhatre building in sector 20 in Nerul on Saturday afternoon and during the raid, two persons were living in the said place were taken into custody.

Case Registered

When the police asked them to show documents, they failed and later admitted that they are from Bangladesh and entered India illegally. Following this a case against them was registered at Nerul Police Station under Foreign Persons Act 1946 and Passport Act 1920 and arrested them.

