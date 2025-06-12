Navi Mumbai News: 18-Year-Old Drowns At Karnala Sports Club In Panvel; FIR Filed Over Lack Of Lifeguards And Safety Gear

18-Year-Old Drowns at Karnala Sports Club Pool in Panvel; Club Staff Booked for Negligence | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: The management and staff of Karnala Sports Club in Panvel have been booked for negligence after an 18-year-old youth, Anish Abdul Aleem Shaikh, drowned in the club’s swimming pool on June 8.

Shaikh, a resident of Mankhurd in Mumbai, had visited the club with eight of his friends. After purchasing entry tickets worth ₹100 each, the group entered the pool area. Initially, they stayed in the shallow section, but later ventured into deeper waters. While most of them returned safely, Shaikh, unfamiliar with the pool’s depth, drowned in the 8-foot-deep section.

According to the police investigation, there were no lifeguards or safety arrangements at the swimming pool. Furthermore, the youth and his friends, who reportedly could not swim well, had requested life jackets from the staff—only to be denied. The police confirmed that no life-saving equipment was provided at the time of the incident.

"After Shaikh went missing, his friends found him submerged and unresponsive, with foam coming from his mouth. Despite attempts to revive him through CPR and mouth-to-mouth resuscitation by a security guard, he was declared dead on arrival at MGM Hospital in Kamothe," a police officer said.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim’s father, Abdul Aleem Shaikh, the Panvel City Police have registered a case of negligence against the swimming pool’s manager, supervisor, and other responsible staff under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Further investigation and legal action are underway.