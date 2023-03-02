Navi Mumbai: Nerul ward removes over 185 hutments in sector 22

Nerul ward removes over 185 hutments in sector 22 | FPJ

The Anti-Encroachment department of the Nerul ward of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) demolished around 185 huts and three pakka structures which were constructed at a plot reserved for a park in sector 22 in Nerul.

CIDCO transfers plot to NMMC for developing park

City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has transferred the plot to Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation for developing a park.

As per the instructions of the Deputy Commissioner (Encroachment) of NMMC, the entire slum was demolished with the help of 1 Pokalan machine, 2 JCB machines and 2 dumpers.

The demolition was carried out in the presence of a Nerul ward official, Junior Engineer (Encroachment) from Nerul, Turbhe, Ghansoli, Airoli wards, the superintendent and Encroachment Department Staff, and the police.

CIDCO has transferred the plot to Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation for developing a park. | FPJ

As per the instructions of the Deputy Commissioner (Encroachment) of NMMC, the entire slum was demolished with the help of 1 Pokalan machine, 2 JCB machines and 2 dumpers. | FPJ