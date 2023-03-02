e-Paper Get App
Navi Mumbai: Nerul ward removes over 185 hutments in sector 22

Navi Mumbai: Nerul ward removes over 185 hutments in sector 22

CIDCO has transferred the plot to Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation for developing a park.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, March 02, 2023, 02:04 PM IST
The Anti-Encroachment department of the Nerul ward of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) demolished around 185 huts and three pakka structures which were constructed at a plot reserved for a park in sector 22 in Nerul.

CIDCO transfers plot to NMMC for developing park

City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has transferred the plot to Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation for developing a park.

As per the instructions of the Deputy Commissioner (Encroachment) of NMMC, the entire slum was demolished with the help of 1 Pokalan machine, 2 JCB machines and 2 dumpers.

The demolition was carried out in the presence of a Nerul ward official, Junior Engineer (Encroachment) from Nerul, Turbhe, Ghansoli, Airoli wards, the superintendent and Encroachment Department Staff, and the police.

