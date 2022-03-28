Navi Mumbai: NCP threatens agitation if PMC water supply not improved

A delegation of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) met the joint managing director of CIDCO and requested to solve the water shortage in the Panvel Municipal Corporation area. They also threatened to stage a protest if the problem is not solved immediately.

Sudam Patil, an NCP representative said that the planning agency has shown a positive response to his request and assured to solve the water issues very soon. “If the water supply does not improve in the corporation area in the coming week, they will agitate against both CIDCO and the municipal corporation,” said Patil.

It is worth noting that a few days ago, the women's wing of the NCP had taken out a Handa (earthen pot) march outside the PMC headquarters to improve water supply. The civic body had said that a solution to the water problem would be found soon. Despite their assurance, another wing of the party submitted a letter to the CIDCO administration.

The responsibility of supplying water in Panvel is the responsibility of both the municipality and the CIDCO.

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 10:01 AM IST