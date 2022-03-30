Navi Mumbai: NAINA Builders Welfare Association demands to create platform for land availability for setting up industry

NAINA Builders Welfare Association (NBWA) has demanded to create a mechanism for setting up an industrial zone on the land falling within the radius of 10 KM of the jurisdiction of MIDC and creating a platform for meeting the growing land demands for industrial activity. The demand was made during the hearing on the implementation of Unified Development Control and Promotion Regulations (UDCPR) in the industrial area held on Tuesday.

The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) had published a draft notice to incorporate important provisions of UDCPR in Comprehensive Development Control Rules (CDCPR), in the first week of February and invited suggestions and objections for the Draft CDCPR.

NBWA had submitted a 31-page detailed suggestion to the MIDC. Prakash Baviskar, president of NBWA said that during the hearing, they represented a number of suggestions including developing a mechanism for setting up an industrial zone on the land falling within the radius of 10 KM of the jurisdiction of MIDC. “Alongside an industrial unit, a number of support services are required. If proper planning and approval are given by the planning authority, no illegal construction or activity will take place,” said Baviskar.

According to Baviskar, there are plots available near a chemical industrial unit, but there are no specific guidelines for what purpose that plot can be used. “If the plot is developed for residential purposes, it will not serve any purpose. So, the planning of such plots and approval is done for allied services,” said Baviskar.

In addition, from time to time, people look for land for setting up an industry. But the government shows an inability to provide land immediately citing land acquisition issues. Baviskar suggested that MIDC can create a platform on MIDC’s website where people can list land that is available for setting up industry and interested people can approach the right person. “With this initiative, the supply and demand of plots can be met,” said Baviskar.

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 07:52 PM IST