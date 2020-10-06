Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation collects Rs 35.5 lakh in fines for norms violation

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has collected over Rs 35 lakh as fine from citizens for not complying with safety rules like wearing masks in public places, maintaining social distancing and spiting in public places. The civic body took these actions after easing lockdown under the Mission Begin Again.

Under the Mission Begin Again, a number of activities started in phases with certain restrictions and guidelines. In order to prevent the spread of corona, regular use of masks, constant hand washing and maintaining a safe distance are essential to adhere to. However, there were complaints that people are assembling outside food shops without social distancing and not wearing masks.

The civic body has formed special teams at the ward level to take punitive action against people who do not comply with the much-needed safety rules to prevent the spread of corona. The team also sensitized citizens by offering them roses. However, at the same time, punitive action is also being taken to make these citizens understand. A total of Rs 35,50,950 has been recovered so far from such actions.

Civic administration imposes Rs 1000 for spitting in public places, Rs 500 for not wearing masks, Rs 200 for not maintaining social distancing and Rs 2000 fine for shops if social distancing norm is violated at the shop premises.

While NMMC fined 3424 people for not wearing masks, 26 were fined for spitting in public places. In addition, 2242 people and shop owners were fined for not maintaining social distancing. “A total Rs 35,50,950 was collected as fine for not complying with rules to prevent the spread the coronavirus,” said a senior civic official.

Last week, the civic chief visited the APMC market to check whether the basic norms are followed or not. As the footfall in the wholesale market complex is over 50,000, the civic body does not want a strict action, however, it ensures that people follow the rules.

At present, between 300 and 400 positive cases are reported every day under the NMMC jurisdiction and the total positive cases have reached 38102 of which 33685 people have cured and returned home. The recovery rate of the city has crossed 88%. However, 778 people have also their lives due to COVID 19 infection.