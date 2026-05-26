Navi Mumbai: MNS Questions NMMC Over 10 Per Cent Water Cut, Demands Action Against Illegal Users

MNS leaders have urged NMMC to crack down on alleged water theft and misuse instead of imposing additional water cuts on residents | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, May 25: The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Sunday questioned the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) over the 10% water cut imposed in the city from May 25, alleging that the civic body has failed to curb large-scale water theft across Navi Mumbai.

Memorandum submitted to civic commissioner

In a memorandum submitted to the Municipal Commissioner, MNS city organiser of the Roads Establishment Department, Sandeep Tukaram Galugade, said several areas, including Belapur, Nerul, Turbhe, Koparkhairane, Ghansoli, Rabale, Airoli and Digha, were already facing irregular water supply, causing hardship to residents.

“Citizens are already struggling to get adequate water supply in several parts of Navi Mumbai. With the additional 10% water cut during peak summer, residents may be left in a situation where even drinking water becomes scarce,” Galugade said in the memorandum.

Allegations of large-scale water misuse

The party alleged that instead of imposing water cuts on residents, the civic administration should act against rampant misuse and theft of potable water in the city.

According to the memorandum, thousands of small and large unauthorised car-washing centres are operating across Navi Mumbai, consuming lakhs of litres of drinking water every day.

The MNS claimed that nearly 80–90% of these centres are functioning without permission from the civic body and without paying water charges.

Illegal establishments under scanner

The party also alleged that several roadside dhabas and Chinese food stalls set up using temporary green-net structures are operating illegally and wasting large quantities of water without civic approval.

Galugade further claimed that hundreds of construction and redevelopment projects across Navi Mumbai were also using potable water supplied by the municipal corporation for construction activities.

Demands for immediate action

“The civic administration must immediately stop water theft in the city. Water connections to unauthorised car-washing centres, dhabas and Chinese stalls should be disconnected. Even authorised car-washing centres should be temporarily shut until the water crisis eases,” he said.

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Call for use of treated water

The MNS also demanded that water supply to construction sites using drinking water be stopped immediately and that builders instead be supplied treated water from sewage treatment plants on a paid basis.

“If these measures are implemented effectively, Navi Mumbai can save nearly 25% water instead of just 10%, and ordinary citizens will not have to suffer due to water scarcity in this extreme heat,” Galugade added.

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