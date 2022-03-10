Navi Mumbai: MNS-led Municipal Kamgar Karmachari Sena to take out Dhol Wajava Morcha on March 11

The Municipal Kamgar Karmachari Sena, a unit of MNS has threatened to hold a ‘Dhol Wajava’ morcha (Drum Play Morcha) at civic headquarters on March 11 if their demand for ‘equal pay for equal work’ and other issues are not accepted.

The local unit of the MNS union has been demanding ‘equal pay for equal work’ for the contract workers as well as permanent workers. The outfit is unhappy for not including a union representative in the committee constituted under the chairmanship of the Additional Commissioner to solve the issue.

The outfit is also demanding that the compensation of Rs 50 lakh should be given to contract workers who died due to corona. In addition, Rs. 300 per day should be paid for working during the corona period from March 23, 2020, to May 31, 2020.

Since these above demands are pending, the outfit has been forced to call for the morcha. According to the outfit, families of the 13 contract workers who died due to corona will also be present at the morcha.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 12:54 PM IST