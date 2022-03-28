Navi Mumbai: MLA Ganesh Naik demands state govt to start work on Kharghar-Turbhe tunnel project

The Kharghar-Turbue tunnel project may see the light as Airoli MLA Ganesh Naik has put a demand in the state assembly during the budget session and the state government reportedly asked the concerned agencies to work on it. The proposed 5.4km Turbhe-Kharghar tunnel project will cut down the travel time and distance between Turbhe and Kharghar.

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) is responsible for carrying out the proposed Turbhe-Kharghar tunnel project. However, the project has been reportedly stuck over fund contributions among MSRDC, CIDCO and MIDC.

However, the government has asked the concerned agencies to work out on issues, and residents of Navi Mumbai are happy that the project will see the light.

Reportedly, the MSRDC in March 2020 took permission from its authority meeting for the proposed six-lane Kharghar-Turbhe connectivity project comprising 3.5km elevated road and 2.5km tunnel. Once ready, the new highway will be used by commuters who are currently using Thane-Belapur and Sion-Panvel highways. The route will also connect Vashi-Kharghar, Taloja Node of CIDCO.

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 10:43 AM IST