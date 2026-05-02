Navi Mumbai: Minister Ganesh Naik Urges Citizens To Join Census 2027 As Digital Self-Enumeration Begins

Maharashtra State Forest Minister Ganesh Naik completed online census self-enumeration and appealed to Navi Mumbai residents to participate in Census 2027 | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, May 2: Stating that the Census 2027 is extremely important for planning the overall development of India, Maharashtra State Forest Minister Ganesh Naik said he has personally completed his online self-enumeration by filling in the required details.

He emphasised that when individuals enter their own information, it remains accurate, and appealed to all citizens to take advantage of the self-enumeration facility and voluntarily participate in this national exercise.

Marking Maharashtra Day, the first phase of the online census began on May 1. Naik completed his self-enumeration by answering 33 simple questions related to housing conditions, family details, and available amenities. Mayor Sujata Patil and City Census Officer and Deputy Commissioner Sanjay Shinde were present on the occasion.

Citizens urged to participate

The first phase of the census will be conducted from May 1 to May 15. During this period, citizens can visit the official website https://se.census.gov.in and fill in their details online. It has been clarified that the information collected will be used solely for census purposes and will remain completely confidential.

Mayor Sujata Patil stated that she has completed her self-enumeration and urged all Navi Mumbai residents to actively participate in the process for the development of the country, state, and city. After submitting the information, citizens will receive a code/number, which must be shared with the enumerator visiting their home for data collection.

The second phase of the census will take place from May 16 to June 14, during which government-appointed enumerators will visit households to collect responses to the same 33 questions online. Citizens have been requested to extend full cooperation.

First fully digital census

Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde also appealed to citizens to make use of the self-enumeration option and provide accurate information online. He reiterated that the data collected by the government will remain confidential and will be crucial for future planning. He added that citizens should complete their self-enumeration by May 15 and cooperate with enumerators during the subsequent phase.

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Census 2027 will be the country’s first fully digital census, designed to ensure accuracy, transparency, and reliability. The self-enumeration process has been given priority and is simple, user-friendly, and secure.

Citizens can fill in their details online using a mobile phone, laptop, or computer from their home, office, or any location via the official Government of India website. Residents of Navi Mumbai have been urged to participate in large numbers.

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